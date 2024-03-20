TAC Infosec IPO: Price band, issue size, key dates, other details to know
TAC Infosec IPO price band set at ₹100-106 per share. Subscription opens Mar 27, closes Apr 2. Lot size of 1,200 shares. Company offers cybersecurity services. Book running lead manager for IPO is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd.
TAC Infosec IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹100 to ₹106 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. TAC Infosec IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, March 27, and close on Tuesday, April 2. TAC Infosec IPO lot size consists of 1,200 shares. Bids can be made for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares and in multiple of 1,200 equity shares thereafter. The floor price is 10 times of the face value and the cap price is 10.6 times of the face value.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started