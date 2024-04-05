Vijay Kedia backed TAC Infosec share price makes a blockbuster debut, stock opens with 174% premium at ₹290 apiece
On NSE SME, TAC Infosec share price opened at ₹290, which is 173.58% higher than the issue price of ₹106.
TAC Infosec share price made a blockbuster debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, TAC Infosec share price opened at ₹290, which is 173.58% higher than the issue price of ₹106. Following a bumper debut, the stock was locked in 5% upper circuit.
