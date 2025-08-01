Takyon Networks IPO Day 3: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of BSE SME IPO

Takyon Networks IPO: Takyon Networks' 20.5 crore IPO closes today. Subscription has been decent so far. The SME IPO consists of 37.92 lakh shares priced at 54 each, aimed at funding working capital and borrowings. Grey market indicates a flat listing.

Nishant Kumar
Updated1 Aug 2025, 11:22 AM IST
Takyon Networks IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 30.
Takyon Networks IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 30.(Agencies)

Takyon Networks IPO: The 20.5 crore initial public offering (IPO) of IT solutions provider Takyon Networks is closing for subscription today, Friday, August 1. The SME IPO, which opened on Wednesday, July 30, is witnessing decent subscription. However, the grey market premium (GMP) of the stock indicated a flat listing.

The SME IPO is a fresh issue of 37,92,000 shares. The company intends to use the net proceeds to pay some borrowings, meet working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

Takyon Networks IPO subscription status

By 10:55 AM on the third day of subscription on Friday, the issue had seen an overall subscription of 4.68 times, with the retail segment booked 4.36 times. The segments reserved for NIIs were booked 4.58 times, and the QIB segment was subscribed 5.36 times till then.

Also Read | Patel Chem Specialities IPO listing: Shares list at 31% premium at ₹110

Takyon Networks IPO details

1. Takyon Networks IPO GMP: According to market sources, the latest GMP of Takyon Networks shares was nil. The latest GMP indicates the stock could be listed at par with the issue price.

2. Takyon Networks IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 30, and will close Friday, August 1.

3. Takyon Networks IPO price: The price of the public issue has been fixed at 54 per equity share.

Also Read | NSDL IPO day 3 Live: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

4. Takyon Networks IPO size: The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 37.92 lakh shares. The company plans to raise 20.48 crore from this issue, which it will use to meet working capital requirements and fund capital expenditure requirements.

5. Takyon Networks IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one lot of the SME IPO comprises 2,000 company shares. Retail investors can bid for a minimum and maximum of two lots, or 4,000 shares.

6. Takyon Networks IPO reservation: Nearly 12.72 lakh shares, or 33.54 per cent of the net issue, are reserved for retail investors. The company has reserved 17.82 lakh shares (46.99 per cent of the net issue) for QIBs, while 5.46 lakh shares (14.40 per cent of the net issue) are reserved for NIIs.

7. Takyon Networks IPO allotment date: The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Monday, August 4. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on Tuesday, August 5, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get a refund on the same day.

Also Read | Mehul Colours IPO Day 3: Subscription status, GMP, other key details to know

8. Takyon Networks IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of the issue, Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar for the issue.

9. Takyon Networks IPO listing: As per SEBI's T+3 rule of IPO listing, the SME IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE SME on Wednesday, August 6.

10. Takyon Networks IPO business overview: According to the company's RHP, the company provides comprehensive networking and IT infrastructure solutions to a diverse range of clients, including government agencies and corporate enterprises.

"Our services include IT networking solutions, data centre solutions, IT security and surveillance, cloud and managed services. We also offer maintenance and support services to our clients through formal contracts, providing expert technical support," says the company's RHP.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for FY23 stood at 63.24 crore, which rose to 107.50 crore in FY24 and 103.12 crore in FY25.

Profit after tax (PAT) for FY23 was 2.81 crore, which rose to 5.22 crore in FY24 and 6.96 crore in FY25.

Read all IPO-related news here

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOTakyon Networks IPO Day 3: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of BSE SME IPO
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.