Takyon Networks IPO Day 3: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of BSE SME IPO

Takyon Networks IPO: The ₹20.5 crore initial public offering (IPO) of IT solutions provider Takyon Networks is closing for subscription today, Friday, August 1. The SME IPO, which opened on Wednesday, July 30, is witnessing decent subscription. However, the grey market premium (GMP) of the stock indicated a flat listing.

The SME IPO is a fresh issue of 37,92,000 shares. The company intends to use the net proceeds to pay some borrowings, meet working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

Takyon Networks IPO subscription status By 10:55 AM on the third day of subscription on Friday, the issue had seen an overall subscription of 4.68 times, with the retail segment booked 4.36 times. The segments reserved for NIIs were booked 4.58 times, and the QIB segment was subscribed 5.36 times till then.

Takyon Networks IPO details 1. Takyon Networks IPO GMP: According to market sources, the latest GMP of Takyon Networks shares was nil. The latest GMP indicates the stock could be listed at par with the issue price.

2. Takyon Networks IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 30, and will close Friday, August 1.

3. Takyon Networks IPO price: The price of the public issue has been fixed at ₹54 per equity share.

4. Takyon Networks IPO size: The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 37.92 lakh shares. The company plans to raise ₹20.48 crore from this issue, which it will use to meet working capital requirements and fund capital expenditure requirements.

5. Takyon Networks IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one lot of the SME IPO comprises 2,000 company shares. Retail investors can bid for a minimum and maximum of two lots, or 4,000 shares.

6. Takyon Networks IPO reservation: Nearly 12.72 lakh shares, or 33.54 per cent of the net issue, are reserved for retail investors. The company has reserved 17.82 lakh shares (46.99 per cent of the net issue) for QIBs, while 5.46 lakh shares (14.40 per cent of the net issue) are reserved for NIIs.

7. Takyon Networks IPO allotment date: The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Monday, August 4. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on Tuesday, August 5, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get a refund on the same day.

8. Takyon Networks IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of the issue, Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar for the issue.

9. Takyon Networks IPO listing: As per SEBI's T+3 rule of IPO listing, the SME IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE SME on Wednesday, August 6.

10. Takyon Networks IPO business overview: According to the company's RHP, the company provides comprehensive networking and IT infrastructure solutions to a diverse range of clients, including government agencies and corporate enterprises.

"Our services include IT networking solutions, data centre solutions, IT security and surveillance, cloud and managed services. We also offer maintenance and support services to our clients through formal contracts, providing expert technical support," says the company's RHP.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for FY23 stood at 63.24 crore, which rose to ₹107.50 crore in FY24 and ₹103.12 crore in FY25.

Profit after tax (PAT) for FY23 was ₹2.81 crore, which rose to ₹5.22 crore in FY24 and ₹6.96 crore in FY25.

