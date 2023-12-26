Tamil Nadu Coke & Power Limited files DRHP with NSE Emerge

Tamil Nadu Coke & Power (TNCPL) said, on Wednesday, it has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the NSE Emerge. The offer comprises a fresh issuance of 64,14,000 equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been designated as the Book Running Lead Manager, and Link Intime India Private Limited is the Registrar to the issue.

TNCPL is engaged in the business of producing Low Ash Metallurgical (“LAM") Coke by conversion of coking coal, sale of coal, generation of power from waste heat recovery and sale of electricity. Its product portfolio under the Low Ash Metallurgical (LAM) Coke vertical includes Lumpy Coke, Blast Furnace Coke, Nut Coke and Coke Fines. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the DRHP, proceeds from the issue will be used to establish a new Ferrosilicon manufacturing unit, set up a new solar power plant, acquire additional land and general corporate purposes.

The company intends to spend ₹39.60 crore of the IPO proceeds to set up a new 2x5 Mega Volt-Amps (MVA) Ferrosilicon plant with a production capacity of 8,000 TPA, ₹5 crore to acquire more land adjacent to the existing plant and ₹8.63 crore to establish a new solar power plant with a capacity of 1581 KWP.

“While focusing on achieving operational efficiency in the metallurgical coke manufacturing and power generation verticals, which complement each other, we are exploring new markets and product segments by proposing a new product ‘Ferrosilicon’, which is primarily used in the production of stainless steel and carbon. We will be utilizing the proceeds from the IPO to build a Ferrosilicon facility with a capacity of 2x5 MVA to be spread across 5.43 acres of land within the existing plant’s premises. Additionally, we are planning to come up with a solar power plant with a capacity of 1581 KWP to further boost our power generation capabilities," said Ayaan Ahuja, Chairman & Managing Director, Tamilnadu Coke & Power Limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TNCPL is promoted by Tamilnadu Global Trading LLP and Ayaan Ahuja. The company’s coke manufacturing unit and power plant are strategically located at Thandalacherry village in Thiruvallur district, in close proximity to its customers based in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and are easily accessible to Ennore and Krishnapatnam ports, providing a convenient transportation advantage.

TNCPL's revenue from operations increased to ₹51.60 crore in FY 2022-23, up from Rs. 46.11 crore in FY 2021-22. In FY 2022-23, the company made a profit (PAT) of Rs. 20.83 crore, compared to ₹17.47 crore in FY 2021-22.

