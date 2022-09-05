Should you subscribe to Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's IPO that opens today? Check GMP, key details2 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 08:13 AM IST
- Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO is a fresh issue of 1.58 crore equity shares
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's three-day initial public offering (IPO) will open for public subscription today and conclude on Wednesday, September 7. The Tuticorin-based private sector lender has fixed the price band at ₹500-525 per share. The lender on Friday said it has mobilised a little over ₹363 crore from anchor investors ahead of its issue.