MUMBAI: The Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds via an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to 15.83 million shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 12,505 shares by its existing promoters and shareholders.

Axis Capital, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are the lead managers to the issue.

Proceeds from the issue will be used for augmenting the lender's tier I capital base. As of March 2021, the lender was required to maintain a minimum CRAR of 10.87% based on total capital to risk weighted assets. Its tier I capital adequacy ratio was at 17.93% and tier I capital at ₹44.86 billion.

For fiscal 2021, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were at 3.44% against 3.62% a year ago. Net NPA stood at 1.98% versus 1.8% last year. Its CASA ratio improved to 28.52% from 25.85%.

Total deposits stood at ₹409.70 billion, up from ₹368.25 billion last year, while total advances were at ₹310.70 billion against ₹277.16 billion. Net interest income for the year stood at ₹143.75 billion versus ₹131.95 billion. Net profit was at ₹6.54 billion against ₹4.65 billion.

It had 4.18 million customers in Tamil Nadu, comprising 85.07% of its total customer base. It has presence in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

As of June 2021, the lender had 509 branches, of which 106 are in rural, 247 in semi-urban, 80 in urban and 76 in metropolitan centers.

It was incorporated as Nadar Bank Ltd in 1921, and its name was changed to Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd in 1962.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.