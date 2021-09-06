Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >Tamilnad Mercantile Bank files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds through IPO

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds through IPO

Premium
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has files draft papers with SEBI to raise funds via IPO. (Photo: iStock)
1 min read . 09:23 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Proceeds from the issue will be used for augmenting the lender's tier I capital base. As of March 2021, the lender was required to maintain a minimum CRAR of 10.87% based on total capital to risk weighted assets

MUMBAI: The Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds via an initial public offering (IPO).

MUMBAI: The Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds via an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to 15.83 million shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 12,505 shares by its existing promoters and shareholders.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to 15.83 million shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 12,505 shares by its existing promoters and shareholders.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Axis Capital, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are the lead managers to the issue.

Proceeds from the issue will be used for augmenting the lender's tier I capital base. As of March 2021, the lender was required to maintain a minimum CRAR of 10.87% based on total capital to risk weighted assets. Its tier I capital adequacy ratio was at 17.93% and tier I capital at 44.86 billion.

For fiscal 2021, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were at 3.44% against 3.62% a year ago. Net NPA stood at 1.98% versus 1.8% last year. Its CASA ratio improved to 28.52% from 25.85%.

Total deposits stood at 409.70 billion, up from 368.25 billion last year, while total advances were at 310.70 billion against 277.16 billion. Net interest income for the year stood at 143.75 billion versus 131.95 billion. Net profit was at 6.54 billion against 4.65 billion.

It had 4.18 million customers in Tamil Nadu, comprising 85.07% of its total customer base. It has presence in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

As of June 2021, the lender had 509 branches, of which 106 are in rural, 247 in semi-urban, 80 in urban and 76 in metropolitan centers. 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Will health insurance riders matter in a post-covid world?

Premium

RIL prepares a $5.7 billion bid for a telco in the Netherlands

Premium

Cairn fires fresh salvo at Air India in the US

Premium

How emerging economies bear the burden of the dollar hegemony

It was incorporated as Nadar Bank Ltd in 1921, and its name was changed to Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd in 1962.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!