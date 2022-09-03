Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO opens on Monday. Check latest GMP, other details2 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 10:25 AM IST
- Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO to open on Monday with price band set at ₹500-525
The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank will open for public subscription next week on Monday, September 5, 2022 and conclude on Wednesday, September 7. The Tuticorin-based private sector lender has fixed the price band at ₹500-525 per share for its ₹832-crore initial share offer.