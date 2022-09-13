Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO: Check GMP as all eyes on shares listing after allotment2 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 07:56 AM IST
- Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO got subscribed 2.86 times on the last day of the issue
The three-day initial public offer (IPO) of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank got subscribed 2.86 times on the last day of its oublic subscription that closed on September 7, 2022. The ₹831-crore public offer received bids for 2,49,39,292 shares against 87,12,000 shares on offer.