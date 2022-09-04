Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO: GMP jumps as bidding opens tomorrow. Apply or not?

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO: Apply or not?

Giving 'subscribe' tag to Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO, Yes Securities says, "We rate the upcoming IPO of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) a SUBSCRIBE due to the following key reasons: (1) We find the asset quality outcomes of TMB having reached a stage which can be regarded as stable and benign (2) We find the loan growth performance and outlook of TMB as reasonable (3) We find the operating expense control outcomes to be reasonable as well (4) While cost of deposits is relatively on the higher side, the net interest margin outcome is healthy. It may be noted that this report contains an exhaustive comparative analysis of 11 mid and small-cap private sector banks, including TMB, across a variety of parameters and based on data obtained from outside the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP)."