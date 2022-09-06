Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2 of the issue2 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 08:15 AM IST
- Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO received 83% subscription on the first day on Monday
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank received 83% subscription on the first day on Monday with retail category oversubscribed. The Tuticorin-based private sector lender has fixed the price band at ₹500-525 per share and the share sale will conclude on Wednesday, September 7. The lender on Friday said it has mobilised a little over ₹363 crore from anchor investors ahead of its issue.