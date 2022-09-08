Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO: Check GMP, share allotment, listing date details

The finalization of basis of share allotment of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO is expected to take place next week on Monday, September 12, 2022 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The registrar for this IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, therefore the allotment application can be checked on the registrar's website here or on the BSE website here.