TamilNad Mercantile Bank IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status

In its IPO note, Nirmal Bang said "TMB has demonstrated a strong track record of successfully growing and managing a granular portfolio with superior asset quality metrics. TMB stands out among the old generation private banking peers on most metrics. We believe TMB can sustain ROA at around 1.5% levels in coming years on the back of stable NIM at around ~4.0% levels and a decline in credit cost to below 1%. TMB is being offered at 1.35x FY22 BV which is at a slight discount to peer banks having similar return ratio profile."