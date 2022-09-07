Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO: Latest GMP on final day of subscription2 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 09:01 AM IST
- Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO is a fresh issue of 1.58 crore equity shares
The initial public offering (IPO) of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank got subscribed 1.53 times on Tuesday, day two of the subscription, after getting fully subscribed in early trade. The three-day issue will conclude on Wednesday. The price band is ₹500-525 per share. The The Tuticorin-based private sector lender on Friday said it has mobilised a little over ₹363 crore from anchor investors ahead of its share sale.