Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO opens next week. Price band and other details here

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of private sector lender Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd opens next week. The issue of one of the oldest lenders of the country will open on September 5th and close on September 7th. The price band of the ₹800 crore IPO has been fixed at ₹500 - 525 and the lot size is 28 shares and in multiple thereof. Tuticorin-based Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is one of the oldest private sector banks in the country, with a history of almost 100 years. It offers a wide range of banking and financial services primarily to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), agricultural and retail customers.

