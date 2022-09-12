Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO: Share allotment of the public issue of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd can be announced any time today as tentative Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO allotment date is 12th September 2022 i.e. today. After announcement of the share allotment, an applicant would be able to check Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO allotment status online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of the official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the public offer is Link Intime India Private Ltd and its official website is linkintime.co.in.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO allotment status

As mentioned above, those who have applied for the public issue are advised to check share allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at Link Intime's official website. However, for convenience, an applicant can log in at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

How to check status online on Link Intime's website

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check allotment status on BSE's website

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO;

3] Enter Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO GMP

According to market observers, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹7 per equity share.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO details

The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹500 to ₹525 per equity share and the stock is proposed to list on BSE and NSE. The tentative Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO listing date is 15th September 2022.