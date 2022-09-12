Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO share allotment today. Here's how to check status

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO share allotment today. Here's how to check status2 min read . 05:50 AM IST
- Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO allotment date is most likely on 12th September 2022
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO: Share allotment of the public issue of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd can be announced any time today as tentative Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO allotment date is 12th September 2022 i.e. today. After announcement of the share allotment, an applicant would be able to check Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO allotment status online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of the official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the public offer is Link Intime India Private Ltd and its official website is linkintime.co.in.
As mentioned above, those who have applied for the public issue are advised to check share allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at Link Intime's official website. However, for convenience, an applicant can log in at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.
1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;
2] Select Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO;
3] Enter your PAN details; and
4] Click at 'Search' option.
Your Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.
1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;
2] Select Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO;
3] Enter Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO application number;
4] Enter your PAN details;
5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and
6] Click at 'Submit' button.
Your Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.
According to market observers, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹7 per equity share.
The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹500 to ₹525 per equity share and the stock is proposed to list on BSE and NSE. The tentative Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO listing date is 15th September 2022.
