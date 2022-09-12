Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO share allotment today. Here's how to check status

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO: Share allotment of the public issue of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd can be announced any time today as tentative Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO allotment date is 12th September 2022 i.e. today. After announcement of the share allotment, an applicant would be able to check Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO allotment status online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of the official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of the public offer is Link Intime India Private Ltd and its official website is linkintime.co.in.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}