Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO share listing today. Experts predict flat debut
- Tamilnad Mercantile Bank share price may debut around its issue price and we may not witness much fancy on listing
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank share price is going to become available for traders and investors from today. As per the information available on the BSE website, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO listing date has been fixed on 15th September 2022. The BSE notice says that the equity shares of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE and NSE in the list of 'T' group of securities. The scrip will be in Trade-for-Trade segment till further notice.