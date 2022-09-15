Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO share listing today. Experts predict flat debut

On Tamilnad Mercantile Bank listing price, Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities said, "In case of positive market sentiments, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank shares may debut around ₹540 per equity share, which is below 3 per cent from its issue price of ₹500 to ₹525 per equity share. Investors can wait for the listing and those who wish for long term can wait for the stock to gain as Nifty Bank looks bullish. Even those looking for gains can hold for few weeks period, but with a stop loss as per risk appetite."

