Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO: What GMP signals ahead of share listing date2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 08:14 AM IST
- Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO GMP today is ₹15, say market observers
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO: The public issue is all set to make its debut on BSE and NSE as most likely Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO listing date is 15th September 2022 i.e. tomorrow. As per the information available on BSE, the equity shares of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE and NSE in due course. So, all eyes are now set on Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO listing date. Meanwhile, grey market is also signaling about the kind of debut Tamilnad Mercantile Bank shares may have. According to market observers, Tamilnad Bank IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹15 that means shares of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank are available at a premium of ₹15 in grey market today.