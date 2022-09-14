Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO: What GMP signals ahead of share listing date

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO GMP

As mentioned above, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO GMP today is ₹15, which is Re 1 higher from its Tuesday grey market premium of ₹14. Market observers said that rise in Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO GMP from ₹7 to ₹15 in last two days is due to the strong sentiments on Dalal Street. They said that stock market has been ascending for last four sessions and that sentiment has trickled down to grey market as well. However, they maintained that below par response by investors and moderate valuations of the issue is still in the minds of grey market players. That has not allowed the GMP of the public issue to regain the ground it lost during three days subscription.