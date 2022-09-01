Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO: What GMP signals ahead of subscription opening

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is going to hit primary markets on 5th September 2022 as Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO is going to open on this date and it will remain open for bidding till 7th September 2022. As per the information available in Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of the IPO, one of the oldest private sector banks in India aims to raise ₹831.60 crore from this public offer. Meanwhile, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank shares are trading in grey market ahead of subscription opening date. According to market observers, shares of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is available at a premium of ₹38 in grey market today.

