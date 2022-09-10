Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on allotment date2 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 02:04 PM IST
- Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO GMP today is ₹8, say market observers
Listen to this article
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO: After closure of three days subscription of the public issue worth ₹831.60 crore, all eyes are now set on Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 12th September 2022. In three days subscription from 5th to 7th September 2022, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO got subscribed 2.86 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 6.48 times. Meanwhile, due to below par subscription levels, grey market has gone dovish on Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO. According to market observers, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹8, which is ₹14 down from its yesterday's high of ₹22 per equity share.