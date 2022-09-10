Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on allotment date

However, stock market observers said that one should not take grey market that much seriously as it has nothing to do with the company's fundamentals. They said that grey market includes those people as well who have their interest vested in the public issue. So, the GMP can be artificially high ahead of subscription opening and it may come down after the closure of the public offer. The advised investors and allottees to stick with the basics and go through the balance sheet of the company as it gives concrete picture of the company's financial status.