Tankup Engineers IPO allotment date in focus today. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check allotment status online

Tankup Engineers IPO allotment date today: Tankup Engineers IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, April 28). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Tankup Engineers IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Tankup Engineers IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 124.67 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The subscription period for the initial public offering, Tankup Engineers Ltd, opened on Wednesday, April 23, and end on Friday, April 25.

Investors can check the details of their allotment to see how many shares they have received, if any. The status of the IPO allocation will also show the number of shares that have been assigned to them. Applicants who do not receive any shares will initiate the process for refunds. Their demat accounts will be credited with the shares that have been allocated to them.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Tuesday, April 29. The refund procedure will also begin on Tuesday.

Tankup Engineers IPO listing date is fixed for Wednesday, April 30 on NSE SME.

How to check Tankup Engineers IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 To enter your login credentials directly, go to the Bigshare URL, https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html - Link to the IPO allocation for Tankup Engineers.

Step 2 From the available options, select the company "Tankup Engineers IPO."

Step 3 Choose “PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No.”

Step 4 Just click on "Search." You can use either a computer monitor or the display on your phone to view.

Tankup Engineers IPO GMP today Tankup Engineers IPO GMP or Tankup Engineers IPO grey market premium is +14 . This indicates Tankup Engineers share price were trading at a premium of ₹14 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Tankup Engineers share price was indicated at ₹154 apiece, which is 10% higher than the IPO price of ₹140.

According to the last 12 sessions of grey market activities, the IPO GMP is trending upward today, suggesting a strong listing. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the highest is ₹14, as per experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.