Home >Markets >Ipo >Tarsons Products files draft paper to raise funds via IPO

Tarsons Products files draft paper to raise funds via IPO

The proceeds from the issue worth 75 crore will be used to pay debt and 54 crore will be used to fund capital expenditure for the company's new manufacturing facility at Panchla, West Bengal. (Stock)
1 min read . 06:05 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Tarsons Products Ltd has filed a draft paper with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds via an initial public offering (IPO) which consists of a fresh issue of 150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of upto 13.20 million shares by existing shareholders and promoters

MUMBAI: Tarsons Products Ltd has filed a draft paper with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds via an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of upto 13.20 million shares by existing shareholders and promoters.

The OFS comprises upto 3.90 lakh shares by Sanjive Sehgal, upto 3.10 lakh shares by Rohan Sehgal and upto 12.50 million shares or 24.5% stake by Clear Vision Investment Holdings Pte Ltd. Currently, Sanjive Sehgal and Rohan Sehgal hold 29.16% and 21.81% stake, respectively, while Clear Vision Investment has 49% stake in the firm.

ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services and SBI Capital Markets are the lead managers to the issue.

The proceeds from the issue worth 75 crore will be used to pay debt and 54 crore will be used to fund capital expenditure for the company's new manufacturing facility at Panchla, West Bengal. As of 15 July, the firm had total outstanding borrowings of 77.94 crore.

For FY21, the firm reported total income of 234.29 crore compared to 180.05 crore a year ago. Net profit for the period stood at 68.87 crore against 40.53 crore last year.

The firm manufactures a range of quality labware products which help advance scientific discovery and improve healthcare. As of March 2021, Tarsons Products had a diversified product portfolio with over 1,700 stock-keeping units or SKUs across 300 products.

Domestically, it has a distribution network of 141 distributors. Globally, it comprises over 45 authorized distributors and partners and supplied products to over 40 countries. Currently, it has five manufacturing facilities in West Bengal.

