Tarsons Products IPO allotment date today. How to check application status

Tarsons Products IPO allotment status check: Bidders of the public issue worth ₹1,023.47 crore are advised to check application status online either at the BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO
Tarsons Products IPO allotment date: Tarsons Products share allotment can be announced any time today. Once the share allotment is finalized, bidders of the public issue worth ₹1,023.47 crore are advised to check Tarsons Products IPO allotment status online either at the BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. Official registrar of this public offer is KFintech Private Limited and its official website is tarsons.com.
After announcement of share allotment, Tarsons Products IPO bidders can check their application status online at BSE website — bseindia.com or at KFintech website — tarsons.com. For convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check their application status online.
Tarsons Products IPO allotment status check at BSE
As mentioned above, those who want to check their Tarsons Products IPO allotment status on the BSE website are advised to login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login at the direct link to BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;
2] Select Tarsons Products IPO;
3] Enter your Tarsons Products IPO application number;