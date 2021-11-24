The initial public offering (IPO) of life sciences company Tarsons Products Limited was subscribed 77.49 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday, helped by huge interest from institutional investors. The ₹1,023.8-crore IPO received bids for 84,02,81,684 shares against 1,08,44,104 shares on offer.

As per market observers, Tarsons Products shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹155 in the grey market today. The company's shares are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE this week on Friday, November 26, 2021.

The non-institutional investors category (NII) for Tarsons Products IPO was subscribed 184.58 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) bid 115.77 times and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 10.56 times. The public issue that was open for subscription from November 15-17 had fixed a price range of ₹635-662 per share.

Tarsons Products is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and supplying a diverse range of quality labware products used in laboratories across research organisations, academic institutes, pharmaceutical firms, diagnostics companies and hospitals. The company currently operates through its five manufacturing facilities located in West Bengal.

The initial public offer (IPO) had a fresh issue up to ₹150 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,32,00,000 equity shares. It had a price range of ₹635-662 per share. Tarsons Products raised ₹306 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards paying debt, funding a part of the capital expenditure for the new manufacturing facility at Panchla in West Bengal, and general corporate purposes. ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services and SBI Capital Markets were the managers to the offer.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.