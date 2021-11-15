The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of life sciences firm Tarsons Products will open today and conclude on November 17. The IPO price band has been set at ₹635-662 a share, and at the upper end of the price band, the public issue is expected to fetch ₹1,024 crore. Tarsons Products has raised ₹306 crore from anchor investors ahead of its issue.

Tarsons Products' initial share sale comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹150 crore an offer for sale of 1.32 crore equity shares by promoters and an investor.

As per market observers, Tarsons Products shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹200 in the grey market today. The company's shares are expected to list on stock exchangs BSE and NSE on November 26, 2021.

"The company has high profit margins & also reported RoNW of 28.19% in FY21, however valuation is on the higher side, hence we give this IPO a "Subscribe (Long Term)" rating," said Anand Rathi in a note.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards paying debt, funding a part of the capital expenditure for the new manufacturing facility at Panchla in West Bengal and general corporate purposes.

“With respect to its performance in FY20, its business and profitability increased drastically in the pandemic year. However, we believe that the current business growth and profitability expansion is not sustainable. There is a respectable import market for the company to capture and also a huge export opportunity arising from the 'China plus one' strategy, in case the globe adopts this strategy in the post-Covid period. Thus considering the future growth outlook and the demanded premium valuation, we assign a ‘Subscribe with Caution’ rating for the issue," said Choice Broking.

Tarsons Products is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and supplying a diverse range of quality labware products used in laboratories across research organisations, academic institutes, pharmaceutical firms, diagnostics companies and hospitals. It manufactures a range of quality labware products that help advance scientific discovery and improve healthcare.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.