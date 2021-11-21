Tarsons Products IPO: After 77.49 times subscription of the life science company's initial public offering (IPO), bidders are anxiously waiting for Tarsons Products IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 23rd November 2021. Those who bid for the public issue worth ₹1,023.47 crore are advised to check their application status online by logging in at the official BSE website or at the official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of 1,023.47 crore is KFintech Private Limited.

Meanwhile, ahead of finalisation of share allotment process, Tarsons Products shares have become almost steady in the grey market. As per the market observers, shares of Tarsons Products are available at a premium of ₹185 in the grey market today.

Tarsons Products IPO GMP

According to market observers, Tarsons Products IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹185, which is ₹5 lower from its yesterday's GMP of ₹190. Market observers went on to add that Tarsons Products IPO grey market price has become steady around ₹180 to ₹200 as it has been oscillating around ₹200 to ₹185 for last two days. They said that after strong response by investors to the life science company's public issue, grey market is also signaling positively that means one can expect 'fireworks' on the listing date.

They said that Tarsons Products IPO GMP today at ₹185 means grey market is expecting this public issue to list at ₹847 ( ₹662 + ₹185), which is around 27 per cent higher from its price band of ₹635 ₹662 per equity share.

How to check Tarsons Products IPO allotment status

As mentioned above, bidders can check their application status online by logging in at BSE or KFintech link. For convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ and check share allotment status online.

How to check Tarsons Products IPO allotment status at BSE

1] Login at the direct link to BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Tarsons Products IPO;

3] Enter your IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Tarsons Products IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check Tarsons Products IPO allotment status at KFintech

1] Login at the direct link of KFintech website — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select Tarsons Products IPO;

3] Select either of Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let's take application number);

4] Enter IPO application number;

5] Fill Captcha; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Tarsons Products IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

