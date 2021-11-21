Tarsons Products IPO: Latest GMP, how to check share allotment status online

According to market observers, Tarsons Products IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹185, which is ₹5 lower from its yesterday's GMP of ₹190. Market observers went on to add that Tarsons Products IPO grey market price has become steady around ₹180 to ₹200 as it has been oscillating around ₹200 to ₹185 for last two days. They said that after strong response by investors to the life science company's public issue, grey market is also signaling positively that means one can expect 'fireworks' on the listing date.