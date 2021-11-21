Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Tarsons Products IPO: Latest GMP, how to check share allotment status online

Tarsons Products IPO: Latest GMP, how to check share allotment status online

Tarsons Products IPO allotment date: Bidders can check their application status online by logging in at BSE or KFintech website. Photo: Courtesy Tarsons Products website
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Tarsons Products IPO GMP today is 185, which is 5 lower from its yesterday's grey market premium of 190, say market observers

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tarsons Products IPO: After 77.49 times subscription of the life science company's initial public offering (IPO), bidders are anxiously waiting for Tarsons Products IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 23rd November 2021. Those who bid for the public issue worth 1,023.47 crore are advised to check their application status online by logging in at the official BSE website or at the official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of 1,023.47 crore is KFintech Private Limited.

Tarsons Products IPO: After 77.49 times subscription of the life science company's initial public offering (IPO), bidders are anxiously waiting for Tarsons Products IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 23rd November 2021. Those who bid for the public issue worth 1,023.47 crore are advised to check their application status online by logging in at the official BSE website or at the official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of 1,023.47 crore is KFintech Private Limited.

Meanwhile, ahead of finalisation of share allotment process, Tarsons Products shares have become almost steady in the grey market. As per the market observers, shares of Tarsons Products are available at a premium of 185 in the grey market today.

Meanwhile, ahead of finalisation of share allotment process, Tarsons Products shares have become almost steady in the grey market. As per the market observers, shares of Tarsons Products are available at a premium of 185 in the grey market today.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Tarsons Products IPO GMP

According to market observers, Tarsons Products IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 185, which is 5 lower from its yesterday's GMP of 190. Market observers went on to add that Tarsons Products IPO grey market price has become steady around 180 to 200 as it has been oscillating around 200 to 185 for last two days. They said that after strong response by investors to the life science company's public issue, grey market is also signaling positively that means one can expect 'fireworks' on the listing date.

They said that Tarsons Products IPO GMP today at 185 means grey market is expecting this public issue to list at 847 ( 662 + 185), which is around 27 per cent higher from its price band of 635 662 per equity share.

How to check Tarsons Products IPO allotment status

As mentioned above, bidders can check their application status online by logging in at BSE or KFintech link. For convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ and check share allotment status online.

How to check Tarsons Products IPO allotment status at BSE

MINT PREMIUM See All

How realistic is getting $100 billion FDI every year?

A Swiss army knife strategy for MFs to reduce your tax bill

Movies bear the cross for stars talking politics

Get ready for a sustained spell of inflation

1] Login at the direct link to BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Tarsons Products IPO;

3] Enter your IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Tarsons Products IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check Tarsons Products IPO allotment status at KFintech

1] Login at the direct link of KFintech website — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select Tarsons Products IPO;

3] Select either of Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let's take application number);

4] Enter IPO application number;

5] Fill Captcha; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Tarsons Products IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!