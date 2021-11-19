Tarsons Products IPO: What GMP (grey market premium) signals about public issue

As per the market observers, Tarsons Products IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹210, which is ₹30 lower from its yesterday's GMP of ₹240. Market observers said that this is for the first time when Tarsons Products IPO grey market price has dipped ever since it became available for trade in the grey market last week. They said that after closure of bidding, slide in grey market premium was expected but it is heartwarming to see Tarsons Products share price trading at a premium of above ₹200. They said that strong response from investors and strong company fundamentals have helped the life science stock to hold its fort intact in the grey market.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}