Tarsons Products IPO: What GMP signals on second day of subscription

According to market observers Tarsons Products IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹180, which is ₹20 below from its yesterday's GMP of ₹200. Market observers went on to add that Tarsons Products IPO grey market price has dipped for second successive day as it had come down from ₹230 to ₹200 on Monday. They said that share price of Tarsons Products have gone down despite positive mood of the Indian stock markets. However, they expected some improvement in the grey market sentiment as fundamentals of the company indicates promising listing of the public issue.

