Tarsons share price listing today. Experts predict above 20% listing gain

Tarsons listing date: Shares of Tarsons Products are going to hit Indian bourses today. While Tarsons IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹177, stock market experts are of the opinion that Tarsons share price may open at above 20 per cent premium against its price band of ₹635 to ₹662 per equity share. They said that lucky bidders of the public issue can expect Tarsons share listing price to be in the range of ₹800 to ₹850. However, in bull's case, Tarsons Products share price listing may go up to ₹920, giving up to 35 per cent maximum premium to the shareholders.

Speaking on expected Tarsons share listing price; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena said, "The IPO of Tarsons Products Limited got a decent response from the participants despite priced on higher side. Strong growth prospects along with decent margins made the issue attractive. In my view, the issue should reward investors on listing and it may list somewhere around ₹800 to ₹850 translating around 20 per cent gains, which are reasonable."

On expected Tarsons Products share price listing in bulls case; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "In bulls case I am expecting Tarsons Products share listing in the range of ₹845 to ₹920, giving up to 35 per cent premium to the lucky bidders, who go shares through allotment process."

On expected Tarsons Products share price listing in bulls case; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "In bulls case I am expecting Tarsons Products share listing in the range of ₹845 to ₹920, giving up to 35 per cent premium to the lucky bidders, who go shares through allotment process." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nitin Shahi, Executive Director at Findoc said, "Tarsons Products has a rich experience of being in the business for more than 3 decades. Healthcare is the need of the hour plus they have well diversified and a very strong distribution network. The following IPO has been subscribed around 75 times, which is considerably a healthy number. Considering the company’s future expansion plans with experienced management backing, on the listing day investors should gain profits and can expect a return around 25 to 30 per cent."

Asked about the listing gain expected from Tarsons Products IPO; Akhil Rathi, Vice President — Advisory at Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd said, "Tarsons Products Ltd. is expected to list at around 30 per cent premium after a strong subscription in IPO. The company’s revenue is stable and increased in FY21 with strong EBITDA margin of 45 per cent. It provides a diverse range of labware products across varied customer segment and demand is rising for its products. The company’s strategy to strengthening foothold in existing markets and expanding product portfolio indicates revenue visibility in upcoming quarters. Also, it is available at reasonable valuation."

Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Tarsons Products has strong financials where margins are very impressive and it also has well-experienced management. The company has a strong cash flow and it is likely to become debt-free post IPO however the valuations look expensive therefore aggressive investors with a long-term view can hold this stock while those who were playing for listing gain should book profit because we are expecting some listing gain of around 20-25 per cent based on subscription figure."

What Tarsons IPO GMP reflects?

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

