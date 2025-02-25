Mint Market

Tata Capital approves plans for IPO

Tata Capital has approved an initial public offering to issue 230 million new shares, while current shareholders will sell their stakes through the offer for sale method.

25 Feb 2025
India's Tata Capital said on Tuesday it has approved plans for an initial public offering that would see the non-bank lender issue 230 million new shares, while current shareholders will exit through the offer for sale route.

The financial services arm of India's $165 billion Tata Group was mandated to list by September this year, according to central bank norms for so-called "upper layer" non-banking financial companies.

Tata Capital did not share any further details on its proposed public float.

Established in 2007, Tata Capital provides a wide range of loans from housing to personal.

