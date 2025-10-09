Tata Capital IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Tata Capital IPO Allotment: The much hyped initial public offering (IPO) of the diversified financial services company Tata Capital Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, received decent demand from investors. The bidding period has ended, and investors now focus on Tata Capital IPO allotment date which is likely today, 9 October 2025.

The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from October 6 to 8. Tata Capital IPO allotment date is likely today, October 9, while the IPO listing date is October 13. Tata Capital shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Tata Capital IPO allotment status will soon be finalised by the company. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on October 10.

Investors can check Tata Capital IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Tata Capital IPO registrar.

In order to do Tata Capital IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Tata Capital IPO allotment status online.

Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Tata Capital Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Tata Capital IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Tata Capital Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Tata Capital IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Tata Capital Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Tata Capital IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Tata Capital IPO GMP Today Tata Capital shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market with a lower grey market premium (GMP) today. According to market experts, Tata Capital IPO GMP today is ₹7 per share. This means that in the unlisted market, Tata Capital shares are trading higher by ₹7 apiece than their issue price.

Tata Capital IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹333 apiece, which is at a premium of 2.15% to the IPO price of ₹326 per share.

Tata Capital IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue opened for subscription on Monday, October 6, and closed on Wednesday, October 8. Tata Capital IPO allotment date is likely today, October 9, Thursday, while the IPO listing date is October 13, Monday. Tata Capital shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The Tata Group company raised ₹15,511.87 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 21 crore equity shares worth ₹6,846 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 26.58 crore shares amounting to ₹8,665.87 crore. Tata Capital IPO price band was ₹310 to ₹326 per share.

Tata Capital IPO was subscribed 1.95 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was booked 1.10 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 1.98 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 3.42 times subscription.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Tata Capital IPO registrar.