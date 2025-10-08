Tata Capital IPO booked nearly 2 times on third day of bidding despite falling GMP

Tata Capital IPO, which was seeing a slow demand during the first two days, managed to sail through on the third and final day of bidding on Wednesday, October 8, despite a declining grey market premium (GMP).

₹15,512-crore Tata Capital IPO received bids for 65,11,26,136 shares as against 33,34,36,996 shares on offer, translating into a 1.95 times subscription, according to BSE data.

Among investor categories, the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) quota was subscribed the most at 3.42 times. Meanwhile, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) received 1.98 times subscription. The retail investor category was booked 1.10 times, and the employee segment received 2.92 times bids.

Tata Capital IPO GMP The healthy subscription in the Tata Capital IPO was visible despite a consistently falling GMP. Tata Capital IPO GMP today was ₹2, down from ₹30 at its peak.

At the prevailing GMP and the upper end of the price band, Tata Capital IPO listing price could be ₹328, a premium of less than even 1%. However, investors must note that this GMP is subject to change.

Tata Capital IPO details Tata Capital IPO was priced in the range of ₹310-326 per share. The issue was a combination of fresh issue of 21 crore equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares by Tata Sons and International Finance Corporation (IFC).

At the top end of the price band, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) commands a valuation of about ₹1.38 lakh crore.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh share sale to augment its capital base to meet its future capital requirements and to meet general corporate purposes. Tata Capital's listing plans come amid the Reserve Bank of India mandate for upper-layer NBFCs to list on exchanges.

The company manages a robust loan book of ₹2,334 billion (as of June 2025) and offers a comprehensive suite of over 25 lending products across retail, SME and corporate segments, complemented by wealth management, insurance distribution and private equity services. With a pan-India presence of over 1,500 branches and a strong digital ecosystem, Tata Capital combines the Tata brand’s credibility with innovation-driven growth, positioning itself as a leading player in India’s financial services landscape.

Tata Capital shares are expected to make their stock market debut on the BSE and NSE on October 13.