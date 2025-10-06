Tata Capital IPO day 1: GMP, date, review, other details. Apply or not?

Tata Capital IPO Day 1: Following the multibagger return in the previous Tata Group's initial public offering (IPO), the Tata Technologies IPO, the Indian primary market is set to unveil the Tata Group's latest public issue — the Tata Capital IPO. According to the schedule for the latest Tata Group's initial public offering, the Tata Capital IPO has opened today and will remain open until 8 October 2025, which means the Tata Capital IPO date is 6-8 October 2025. The Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) has announced the Tata Capital IPO price band, ranging from ₹310 to ₹326 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The Tata Group company aims to raise ₹15,511.87 crore from this public issue, which comprises a mix of a fresh issue and an Offer for Sale (OFS).

Tata Capital IPO GMP today Meanwhile, shares of Tata Capital Limited are available in the grey market much before the Tata Capital IPO date. According to market observers, Tata Capital shares are available at a premium of ₹13 in the grey market today. This means the Tata Capital IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹13 in the grey market, which is ₹7 lower than the Tata Capital IPO GMP of ₹20 on the weekend. According to market observers, this dip in the Tata Capital IPO can be attributed to its OFS nature. However, they expected a spike in Tata Capital IPO GMP once it opens on Monday.

Tata Capital IPO review Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, said, "The IPO is driven by both strategic growth plans and the regulatory mandate for Upper Layer NBFCs to list. Proceeds from the fresh issue will strategically strengthen the company's Tier 1 capital base, providing the necessary fuel for onward lending and aggressive expansion in high-growth areas, such as retail and green finance. At an anticipated valuation that reflects its quality and brand premium, we recommend that investors seeking exposure to a stable, blue-chip player in India’s crucial financial services sector consider SUBSCRIBING for a long-term perspective."

Anand Rathi has also assigned a 'subscribe for long-term' tag, saying, "At the upper price band, the company is valued at P/E of 32.3x, P/B of 3.5x to its FY25 earnings and market cap of ₹ 13,83,827 million post issue of equity shares. We believe that the IPO is fully priced and recommend a “SubscribeLong Term” rating to the IPO."

Kunvarji Finstock, Aditya Birla Money, BP Equities, Canara Bank Securities, LKP Securities, and Ventura Securities have also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the Tata Capital IPO.

Tata Capital IPO details The Tata Group company aims to raise ₹15,511.87 crore from its initial public offering, out of which ₹6,846 crore is intended to be raised through the issuance of new shares. The remaining ₹8,665.87 crore is reserved for the OFS route. A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the Tata Capital IPO will comprise 46 company shares.

The most likely allotment date for the Tata Capital IPO is 9 October 2025, and the most likely listing date is 13 October 2025.

MUFG Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets India, HDFC Bank, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services, JP Morgan India, SBI Capital Markets, and Axis Capital have been appointed book-running lead managers of the book build issue.