Tata Capital IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status, review, date, price, other details. Apply or not?

Tata Capital IPO Day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Capital Limited entered the Indian primary market on October 6, 2025, and will remain open for bidding until October 8, 2025. This means applicants have just one day to apply for the Tata Capital IPO. The Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) of the Tata Group has announced the Tata Capital IPO price band from ₹310 to ₹326 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE, with the Tata Capital IPO listing date expected to be 13 October 2025. The Tata Group company aims to raise ₹15,511.87 crore from this public issue, which comprises a mix of a fresh issue and an Offer for Sale (OFS).

Tata Capital IPO GMP today According to market observers, the Tata Capital IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) today is ₹13, which means after falling on the first two days of bidding, the Tata Capital IPO GMP has remained steady on day 3. Market observers said that an improvement in the secondary market bias could be the possible reason. They noted that the Tata Capital IPO subscription status may not appear strong. Still, considering the Tata Capital IPO size of ₹15,511.87 crore, it would justify the Tata Group's initial offer, receiving a decent response from Indian primary market investors.

Tata Capital IPO subscription status After the end of bidding on day 2, the public issue had been booked 0.75 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 0.67 times, and the NII segment had been filled 0.76 times. The QIB portion of the book build issue had been subscribed to 0.86 times.

Tata Capital IPO review Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the Tata Capital IPO, Kunvarji Finstock research says, "For the last three fiscal years, the company reported a weighted average EPS of 8.9, and a weighted average RoNW of 12.9 per cent. Based on its annualised FY25 earnings, the P/E ratio stood at 35.05, considering its upper price band. We recommend subscribing to this IPO with a long-term view. TCL, the Tata Group’s flagship financial services arm, leverages its strong brand equity, a diverse loan portfolio, and an extensive distribution network to drive long-term growth. The RBI’s recent rate cut is set to boost liquidity and reduce borrowing costs, further supporting TCL’s expansion."

BP Equities has also assigned a 'buy' rating to the public issue, stating, "At the current P/BV multiple of 4.1x based on book value as of FY25, we believe the company is reasonably valued and recommend investors to 'SUBSCRIBE' to the issue from a medium- to long-term perspective."

Anand Rathi, Aditya Birla Money, Lakshmishree Investment, Canara Bank Securities, LKP Securities, and Ventura Securities have also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the Tata Capital IPO.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Tata Capital IPO details As mentioned above, the Tata Capital IPO subscription date is 6-8 October 2025. Tata Capital IPO price band is ₹310 to ₹326 per equity share. The most likely Tata Capital IPO allotment date is 9 October 2025. The most likely Tata Capital IPO listing date is 13 October 2025.

The Tata Group company aims to raise ₹15,511.87 crore from its initial public offering, out of which ₹6,846 crore is intended to be raised through the issuance of new shares. The remaining ₹8,665.87 crore is reserved for the OFS route. A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the Tata Capital IPO will comprise 46 company shares.

MUFG Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets India, HDFC Bank, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services, JP Morgan India, SBI Capital Markets, and Axis Capital have been appointed book-running lead managers of the book build issue.

