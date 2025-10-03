Tata Capital IPO opens next week. GMP, date, price, review, other details in 10 points

Tata Capital IPO opens for subscription on Monday, October 6. Tata Capital IPO GMP today or grey market premium is ₹18. This indicates Tata Capital share price were trading at a premium of ₹18 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

As of March 31, Tata Capital, a non-banking financial company, has served over 7 million customers. With more than 25 lending options available, the company caters to a diverse clientele, including employed individuals, self-employed workers, entrepreneurs, small businesses, SMEs, and larger corporations. In addition to loans, Tata Capital offers third-party products such as insurance and credit cards, provides wealth management services, and acts as a sponsor and investment manager for private equity funds.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), Tata Capital's listed peers include Bajaj Finance Ltd (P/E of 37.8), Shriram Finance Ltd (P/E of 300.3), Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd (P/E of 31.5), L&T Finance Ltd (P/E of 23.1), Sundaram Finance Ltd (P/E of 26.9), and HDB Financial Services Ltd (P/E of 28.1).

For the financial year 2024-25, Tata Capital reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹3,655 crore, up from ₹3,327 crore in FY24. Furthermore, its revenue experienced substantial growth, increasing to ₹28,313 crore in FY25 from ₹18,175 crore in the previous year.

Here are the 10 key things to know about Tata Capital IPO Tata Capital IPO GMP today: Tata Capital IPO GMP today or grey market premium is ₹18. This indicates Tata Capital share price were trading at a premium of ₹18 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Tata Capital share price was indicated at ₹344 apiece, which is 5.52% higher than the IPO price of ₹326.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Tata Capital IPO date: The issue opens for subscription on Monday, October 6, and closes on Wednesday, October 8.

Tata Capital IPO price band: The issue's price band has been fixed in the range of ₹310 to ₹326 per equity share of face value of ₹10.

Tata Capital IPO lot size: The issue's lot size is 46 equity shares and in multiples of 46 equity shares thereafter.

Anchor investors: The allocation to anchor investors for Tata Capital IPO is scheduled to take place today (Friday, October 3).

Tata Capital IPO details: The upcoming initial public offering is set to include a total of 47.58 crore shares, comprising a new issue of 21 crore equity shares along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares.

Within the OFS, Tata Sons plans to sell 23 crore shares, while the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will be offering 3.58 crore shares.

Currently, Tata Sons holds an 88.6% ownership stake in Tata Capital, whereas the IFC possesses a 1.8% share in the company.

Tata Capital IPO objective: The proceeds from the IPO will be directed towards strengthening the company's Tier-1 capital, which is essential for meeting future capital requirements, particularly for lending activities.

The Tata Capital IPO is being conducted in compliance with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) mandate that upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) must be listed within three years of their classification. Tata Capital received its classification as an upper-layer NBFC in September 2022.

Tata Capital IPO listing date and allotment details: Tentatively, Tata Capital IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, October 9 and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, October 10, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Tata Capital share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, October 13.

Lead Manager and Registrar of Tata Capital IPO: Tata Capital IPO is being underwritten by a group of lead managers, which includes Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, BNP Paribas, HDFC Bank, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services, SBI Capital Markets, and J P Morgan India. MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Tata Capital IPO reservation: Tata Capital IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved up to 1,200,000 equity shares.