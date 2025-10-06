Tata Capital IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens today. Check GMP, subscription status, key dates, IPO details. Apply or not?

Tata Capital IPO Day 1 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Capital, a non-banking financial company (NBFC), is scheduled to open for subscription from October 6 to October 8, with a Tata Capital IPO price band set between ₹310 and ₹326 per share. Tata Capital IPO GMP today or grey market premium is ₹7.5.
The IPO will consist of 47.58 crore shares in total, which includes a fresh issue of 21 crore equity shares as well as an offer for sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares. In the OFS component, Tata Sons plans to sell 23 crore shares while the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will divest 3.58 crore shares.
At present, Tata Sons holds an 88.6% stake in Tata Capital, and IFC has a 1.8% ownership. The funds raised through this IPO are intended to bolster the company’s Tier-1 capital base, which will help support its future capital needs, including lending activities.
Tata Capital, part of the Tata Group's financial services division, filed its draft IPO papers back in April through a confidential pre-filing process, receiving approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in July. Tata Capital IPO will mark the Tata Group's second public listing in recent years, following the launch of Tata Technologies in November 2023.
Tata Capital IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved up to 1,200,000 equity shares.
Tentatively, Tata Capital IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, October 9 and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, October 10, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Tata Capital share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, October 13.
On Friday, Tata Capital, a non-banking financial company, successfully raised ₹4,642 crore from 68 institutional investors, both domestic and global. The demand for the anchor book was nearly five times higher than the amount allocated, showcasing strong interest ahead of its upcoming ₹15,512 crore public offering.
The anchor round attracted significant participation from various institutional investors, including notable names such as the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Amansa Holdings, Nomura, Morgan Stanley, the Government Pension Fund Global, and Goldman Sachs. According to a circular on the BSE website, Tata Capital has allotted 14.24 crore equity shares to these anchor investors at a price of ₹326 per share, leading to a total transaction size of ₹4,642 crore.
Tata Capital IPO GMP today or grey market premium is ₹7.5. This indicates Tata Capital share price were trading at a premium of ₹7.5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Tata Capital share price was indicated at ₹333.5 apiece, which is 2.30% higher than the IPO price of ₹326.
Based on the grey market activities over the last 11 sessions, the IPO's grey market premium (GMP) is trending downward and is expected to decline further. Experts report that the lowest GMP recorded is ₹7.50, while the highest reached ₹30.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.