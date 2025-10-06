Tata Capital IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue booked 15% so far. Check GMP, subscription, key dates, IPO details. Apply or not?

Tata Capital IPO Day 1 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Capital, a non-banking financial company (NBFC), is scheduled to open for subscription from October 6 to October 8, with a Tata Capital IPO price band set between ₹310 and ₹326 per share. Tata Capital IPO GMP today or grey market premium is ₹7.5.

The IPO will consist of 47.58 crore shares in total, which includes a fresh issue of 21 crore equity shares as well as an offer for sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares. In the OFS component, Tata Sons plans to sell 23 crore shares while the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will divest 3.58 crore shares.

At present, Tata Sons holds an 88.6% stake in Tata Capital, and IFC has a 1.8% ownership. The funds raised through this IPO are intended to bolster the company’s Tier-1 capital base, which will help support its future capital needs, including lending activities.

Tata Capital, part of the Tata Group's financial services division, filed its draft IPO papers back in April through a confidential pre-filing process, receiving approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in July. Tata Capital IPO will mark the Tata Group's second public listing in recent years, following the launch of Tata Technologies in November 2023.