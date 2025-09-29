Tata Capital IPO: Price band set at ₹310-326 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

Tata Capital IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹310 to ₹326 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Tata Capital IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, October 6 and will close on Wednesday, October 8. The allocation to anchor investors for the Tata Capital IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 3. The Tata Capital IPO lot size is 46 equity shares and in multiples of 46 equity shares thereafter.

Tata Capital IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved up to 1,200,000 equity shares.

Tentatively, Tata Capital IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, October 9 and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, October 10, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Tata Capital share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, October 13.

Tata Capital IPO details The proposed initial public offering consists of 47.58 crore shares, which includes a new issue of 21 crore equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares.

As part of the OFS, Tata Sons will sell 23 crore shares, while the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will sell 3.58 crore shares.

At present, Tata Sons owns an 88.6% stake in Tata Capital, and the IFC holds a 1.8% share.

The funds raised from the IPO will be utilised to enhance the company's Tier-1 capital, which will support future capital needs, including lending activities.

Tata Capital IPO is being carried out in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) requirement for upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to be listed within three years of their classification. Tata Capital was classified as an upper-layer NBFC in September 2022.

Tata Capital IPO is being underwritten by a group of lead managers, which includes Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, BNP Paribas, HDFC Bank, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services, SBI Capital Markets, and J P Morgan India.

NBFC details The non-banking financial company, Tata Capital has served over 7 million customers by March 31. With a range of more than 25 lending options, the company addresses the needs of a varied clientele, including employed individuals, self-employed workers, entrepreneurs, small enterprises, SMEs, and larger corporations.

Besides offering loans, Tata Capital also distributes third-party products like insurance and credit cards, provides wealth management services, and functions as a sponsor and investment manager for private equity funds.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Bajaj Finance Ltd (with a P/E of 37.8), Shriram Finance Ltd (with a P/E of 300.3), Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd (with a P/E of 31.5), L&T Finance Ltd (with a P/E of 23.1), Sundaram Finance Ltd (with a P/E of 26.9), and HDB Financial Services Ltd (with a P/E of 28.1).

In the financial year 2024-25, Tata Capital announced a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹3,655 crore, an increase from ₹3,327 crore in FY24. Additionally, its revenue saw a significant rise to ₹28,313 crore in FY25, compared to ₹18,175 crore in the prior year.