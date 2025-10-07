Live Updates

Tata Capital IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue booked 39% on first day — GMP signals 4% listing gains

Tata Capital IPO Day 2 LIVE: The 15,512 crore Tata Capital IPO, open for subscription until October 8, is priced in the range of 310– 326 per share. The company is expected to list on the stock exchanges on October 13.

Saloni Goel
Updated7 Oct 2025, 09:33:16 AM IST
Tata Capital IPO Day 2 LIVE: At the prevailing GMP and upper end of the price band, Tata Capital IPO listing price could be <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>338.5, a premium of 4% over the issue price.
Tata Capital IPO Day 2 LIVE: At the prevailing GMP and upper end of the price band, Tata Capital IPO listing price could be ₹338.5, a premium of 4% over the issue price.

Tata Capital IPO Day 2 LIVE: Tata Capital's 15,512 crore IPO entered the second day of bidding today, October 7, after garnering 39% bids yesterday - its first day of opening.

The public offer by the Tata group company is open for subscription until October 8. Tata Capital IPO price band is set at 310– 326 per share.

The issue includes a fresh issue of 21 crore equity shares and an OFS of 26.58 crore shares. Under the OFS, Tata Sons will sell 23 crore shares, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will offload 3.58 crore shares. Currently, Tata Sons owns 88.6% of Tata Capital, while IFC holds a 1.8% stake.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to strengthen the company’s Tier-1 capital base, supporting future growth and lending activities.

The IPO is also in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s mandate requiring “upper-layer” NBFCs to be listed within three years of classification.

Tata Capital IPO GMP

After witnessing a downward trend, Tata Capital IPO GMP steadied at 12.5 today. At the prevailing GMP and upper end of the price band, Tata Capital IPO listing price could be 338.5, a premium of 4% over the issue price.

The company is expected to list on the stock exchanges on October 13.

Follow updates here:
7 Oct 2025, 09:33:15 AM IST

Tata Capital IPO Day 2 LIVE: Tata Capital IPO details at a glance

7 Oct 2025, 09:27:09 AM IST

Tata Capital IPO Day 2 LIVE: Tata Capital IPO GMP signals 4% listing gains

After witnessing downward trend, Tata Capital IPO GMP steadied at 12.5 today. At the prevailing GMP and upper end of the price band, Tata Capital IPO listing price could be 338.5, a premium of 4% over the issue price.

The company is expected to list on the stock exchanges on October 13.

BanksnewsIPOGrey Market PremiumTata GroupNBFC
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOTata Capital IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue booked 39% on first day — GMP signals 4% listing gains
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.