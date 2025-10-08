Tata Capital IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 79% so far; GMP dips — Should you still apply?

Tata Capital IPO Day 3 LIVE: Tata Capital's ₹15,512 crore IPO entered the third day of bidding today, October 8, after garnering 75% bids at the end of the second day.
The public offer by the Tata group company is open for subscription until October 8, making today the last day to apply for the issue. Tata Capital IPO price band is set at ₹310– ₹326 per share.
The issue includes a fresh issue of 21 crore equity shares and an OFS of 26.58 crore shares. Under the OFS, Tata Sons will sell 23 crore shares, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will offload 3.58 crore shares. Currently, Tata Sons owns 88.6% of Tata Capital, while IFC holds a 1.8% stake.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to strengthen the company’s Tier-1 capital base, supporting future growth and lending activities.
The IPO is also in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s mandate requiring “upper-layer” NBFCs to be listed within three years of classification.
Tata Capital IPO GMP declined further to ₹6 today. At the prevailing GMP and upper end of the price band, Tata Capital IPO listing price could be ₹332, a premium of just 2% over the issue price.
The company is expected to list on the stock exchanges on October 13.
The third day of bidding for Tata Capital IPO kicked off today at 10 am. Investors have the option to apply for the IPO till 5 pm today.
Tata Capital Limited, the flagship financial services arm of the Tata Group with a legacy spanning over 150 years, is the third-largest diversified NBFC in India. It offers one of the widest lending product portfolios and operates through an omni-channel distribution network that includes a pan-India branch presence, strategic partnerships, and robust digital platforms.
At the same time, its deep integration of digital capabilities and analytics lies at the heart of its operations, ensuring superior customer experience and driving sustainable business performance. Tata Capital seeks to reduce its credit cost ratio below 1% by strengthening risk management and credit underwriting, supported by digital tools and analytics.
By maintaining a diversified loan portfolio across products, customers, and geographies, and increasing the share of secured lending, the company minimizes concentration risks.
At the upper price band, the company is valued at a P/E of 32.3x, P/B of 3.5x to its FY25 earnings, and a market cap of ₹13,83,827 million post issue of equity shares.
We believe that the IPO is fully priced and recommend a “Subscribe – Long Term” rating to the IPO.
Tata Capital’s muted GMP reflects investor caution despite fair valuations. The merger with Tata MotorFinance Ltd. has led to asset quality deterioration (gross NPA 7.1%, net NPA 4.4% for TMFL), raising consolidated NPAs to ~1% from 0.5% and reducing ROE to 12.6% in FY25 from 14.2% in FY24. These concerns around profitability and integration challenges have weighed on investor sentiment ahead of the IPO.
– Views by Abhinav Tiwari, Research Analyst at Bonanza
