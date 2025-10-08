Tata Capital IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 79% so far; GMP dips — Should you still apply?

Tata Capital IPO Day 3 LIVE: Tata Capital's ₹15,512 crore IPO entered the third day of bidding today, October 8, after garnering 75% bids at the end of the second day.

The public offer by the Tata group company is open for subscription until October 8, making today the last day to apply for the issue. Tata Capital IPO price band is set at ₹310– ₹326 per share.

The issue includes a fresh issue of 21 crore equity shares and an OFS of 26.58 crore shares. Under the OFS, Tata Sons will sell 23 crore shares, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will offload 3.58 crore shares. Currently, Tata Sons owns 88.6% of Tata Capital, while IFC holds a 1.8% stake.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to strengthen the company’s Tier-1 capital base, supporting future growth and lending activities.

The IPO is also in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s mandate requiring “upper-layer” NBFCs to be listed within three years of classification.

Tata Capital IPO GMP

Tata Capital IPO GMP declined further to ₹6 today. At the prevailing GMP and upper end of the price band, Tata Capital IPO listing price could be ₹332, a premium of just 2% over the issue price.

The company is expected to list on the stock exchanges on October 13.