Tata Capital IPO listing date in focus. Here’s what GMP signals about the debut of shares on Dalal Street

Tata Capital IPO Listing: The equity shares of diversified financial services company Tata Capital Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, are set to be listed on Dalal Street next week after its initial public offering (IPO) received decent demand. Tata Capital IPO listing date is 13 October 2025.

The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from October 6 to 8, while the IPO allotment date was October 9. Tata Capital IPO listing date is October 13, Monday, and Tata Capital shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of TATA CAPITAL LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course,” said a notice on the BSE.

Ahead of Tata Capital IPO listing, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. Here’s what Tata Capital IPO GMP today indicates about the debut of shares in the stock market:

Tata Capital IPO GMP Today Tata Capital shares are commanding a muted grey market premium (GMP) today. Tata Capital IPO GMP today is ₹7 per share, market experts said. This means that in the unlisted market, Tata Capital shares are trading higher by ₹7 apiece than their issue price.

Tata Capital IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹333 apiece, which is at a premium of 2.15% to the IPO price of ₹326 per share.

Tata Capital IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the public issue began on Monday, October 6, and concluded on Wednesday, October 8. The IPO allotment date was October 9, Thursday, while Tata Capital IPO listing date is October 13, Monday. Tata Capital shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The Tata Group company raised ₹15,511.87 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 21 crore equity shares worth ₹6,846 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 26.58 crore shares amounting to ₹8,665.87 crore. Tata Capital IPO price band was ₹310 to ₹326 per share.

Tata Capital IPO was subscribed 1.95 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was booked 1.10 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 1.98 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 3.42 times subscription.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Tata Capital IPO registrar.