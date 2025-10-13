Tata Capital IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal muted debut of shares in stock market today

Tata Capital IPO Listing: Tata Capital shares will be listed in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received modest demand from investors. Tata Capital IPO listing date is today, 13 October 2025.

The public issue of the diversified financial services subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, Tata Capital was open for subscription from October 6 to 8, while the IPO allotment date was October 9. Tata Capital IPO listing date is October 13, Monday, and Tata Capital shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, October 13, 2025, the equity shares of Tata Capital Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘A’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the Tata Capital shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Monday, October 13, 2025, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of Tata Capital IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. Here’s what Tata Capital IPO GMP today indicates about the debut of shares in the stock market:

Tata Capital IPO GMP Today Tata Capital shares are commanding a muted grey market premium (GMP) today. According to market experts, Tata Capital IPO GMP today has dropped to ₹6 per share. This means that in the unlisted market, Tata Capital shares are trading higher by ₹6 apiece than their issue price.

Tata Capital IPO Listing Price Tata Capital IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹332 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 2% to the IPO price of ₹326 per share.

Along with the Tata Capital IPO GMP, analysts also expect a muted listing of Tata Capital shares in the stock market today.

“We expect Tata Capital IPO listing to be neutral to flat, given the muted subscription demand and overall cautious investor sentiment. While valuations appear reasonable relative to listed peers, the offer did not witness strong traction during the subscription phase, indicating limited listing-day upside potential,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Being Tata Capital’s strong brand equity under the Tata Group, its diversified business model, and robust presence across retail, corporate, and housing finance segments make it a compelling long-term play in India’s expanding financial services landscape, he added.

The Tata Group company raised ₹15,511.87 crore from the book-building issue, at the upper end of the price band of ₹310 to ₹326 per share. Tata Capital IPO was subscribed 1.95 times in total, NSE data showed.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Tata Capital IPO registrar.

