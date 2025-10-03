Tata Capital IPO: NBFC firm raises ₹4,642 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue — Details here

Tata Capital IPO: Tata Group's non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm completed its anchor investor round on Friday, 3 October 2025. The company raised ₹4,642 crore from the anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

Tata Capital allocated a total of 14,23,87,284 or more than 14.23 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 apiece to the anchor investors at an allocation price of ₹326 per share, the company informed BSE through a filing.

Out of the total anchor allocation for the public issue, equity shares were allocated to 18 domestic mutual funds through a total of 59 schemes.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Morgan Stanley, Custody Bank of Japan, Goldman Sachs, Nomura India, Axis Mutual Fund, Government Pension Fund Global, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance, and Baroda BNP Paribas were among the marquee investors who invested in the anchor round of the public issue.

LIC at 15.08%, Morgan Stanley Investment Funds Asia at 3.15%, Nomura India at 3.77%, Government Pension Fund Global at 2.69%, Morgan Stanley Institutional Growth Fund at 2.54%, and HDFC Trustee Co. Ltd at 1.89% were among the top allocations for the anchor round.